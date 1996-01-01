Welcome back everybody. We are told that we have a stone that is attached to some rope. We are also told that this stone travels along some circular path. Kind of like that. And we're told a couple of different things here. You're told that the tension of the rope at the very top is equal to zero. You're told that the mass of the stone is one kg and that the circular path has a radius of two m. And we are asked to find what the tension of the rope is at the bottom of this circular path. Well, let me go ahead and draw out our attention vector here, attention is going to be acting in words right inwards towards the circle. So this is going to be our sorry, our t bottom. Now, we know from Newton's second law that this is just going to be equal to the forces or the summation of forces acting in the opposite direction and the forces acting in the opposite direction. Our our uh force due to gravity as well as our centripetal force, which is just force times our radial acceleration. But what is this force right here? Well, we're told that the tension at the top is equal to zero, meaning that our force due to gravity is equal to our centripetal force here. So, before applying this, let me actually just write out our equation for our bottom tension we have that are bottom tension is equal to the summation of these forces down here. So M G plus M A r a D r radial acceleration. And using this property right here, this means that this is equivalent to two MG. Let's go ahead and plug in some values here we have that are bottom tension equal to two times the mass of rock times the acceleration due to gravity, which gives us our final answer of 19.6 2nd Newton's, Sorry, 19.6 Newtons corresponding to our final answer choice of C. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

