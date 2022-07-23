An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the acceleration of the system.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Net Force
Mass and Acceleration Relationship
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What would be the speed of the ice at the bottom if the motion were opposed by a constant friction force of N parallel to the surface of the ramp?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g's), assumed to be constant, during the crash?
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The -kg capsule hit the ground at km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of cm. What force did the ground exert on the capsule during the crash? Express the force in newtons and as a multiple of the capsule's weight.
Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the tension in ropes and .
An astronaut is inside a kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than . What force, in terms of the astronaut's weight , does the rocket exert on her? Start with a free-body diagram of the astronaut.