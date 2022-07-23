Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the acceleration of the system.
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What would be the speed of the ice at the bottom if the motion were opposed by a constant friction force of N parallel to the surface of the ramp?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Conservation of Energy
Frictional Force
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. What is the acceleration of either block?
An -kg block of ice, released from rest at the top of a -m-long frictionless ramp, slides downhill, reaching a speed of m/s at the bottom. What is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Find .
Three sleds are being pulled horizontally on frictionless horizontal ice using horizontal ropes (Fig. E). The pull is of magnitude N. Find the tension in ropes and .
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Draw two free-body diagrams: one for each block.