A -kg boulder is raised from a quarry m deep by a long uniform chain having a mass of kg. This chain is of uniform strength, but at any point it can support a maximum tension no greater than times its weight without breaking. How long does it take to be lifted out at maximum acceleration if it started from rest?
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. With what initial speed does the person leave the ground to reach a height of cm?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Gravitational Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. In terms of this jumper's weight w, what force does the ground exert on him or her during the jump?
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. Draw a free-body diagram of the person during the jump.
A -kg box is moving to the right with speed m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface. At a horizontal force is applied to the box. The force is directed to the left and has magnitude ( N/s2)t2. What distance does the box move from its position at before its speed is reduced to zero?
A -N physics student stands on a bathroom scale in an elevator that is supported by a cable. The combined mass of student plus elevator is kg. As the elevator starts moving, the scale reads N. Find the acceleration of the elevator (magnitude and direction).
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. How does the tension compare to the weight of the hanging block?