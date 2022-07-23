A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. What is the acceleration of either block?
A -kg boulder is raised from a quarry m deep by a long uniform chain having a mass of kg. This chain is of uniform strength, but at any point it can support a maximum tension no greater than times its weight without breaking. How long does it take to be lifted out at maximum acceleration if it started from rest?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Tension in a Rope or Chain
Kinematic Equations of Motion
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. Draw a free-body diagram of the person during the jump.
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass m is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. Find .
When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about cm. During the jump, the person's body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. With what initial speed does the person leave the ground to reach a height of cm?
A -N physics student stands on a bathroom scale in an elevator that is supported by a cable. The combined mass of student plus elevator is kg. As the elevator starts moving, the scale reads N. Find the acceleration of the elevator (magnitude and direction).
A light rope is attached to a block with mass kg that rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. The horizontal rope passes over a frictionless, massless pulley, and a block with mass is suspended from the other end. When the blocks are released, the tension in the rope is N. How does the tension compare to the weight of the hanging block?