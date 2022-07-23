Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E). Crate A has mass , and crate B has mass . The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is . The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force . Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of , , and : the tension in the rope connecting the blocks.
You throw a baseball straight upward. The drag force is proportional to . In terms of , what is the -component of the ball's acceleration when the ball's speed is half its terminal speed and it is moving back down?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Terminal Velocity
Drag Force
Acceleration due to Gravity
A -kg ice skater spins about a vertical axis through her body with her arms horizontally outstretched; she makes turns each second. The distance from one hand to the other is m. Biometric measurements indicate that each hand typically makes up about of body weight. What horizontal force must her wrist exert on her hand?
Two crates connected by a rope lie on a horizontal surface (Fig. E). Crate A has mass , and crate B has mass . The coefficient of kinetic friction between each crate and the surface is . The crates are pulled to the right at constant velocity by a horizontal force . Draw one or more free-body diagrams to calculate the following in terms of , , and : the magnitude of .
A small remote-controlled car with mass kg moves at a constant speed of m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of m (Fig. E). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at point (bottom of the track)?
If the skydiver's daughter, whose mass is kg, is falling through the air and has the same ( kg/m) as her father, what is the daughter's terminal speed?
You throw a baseball straight upward. The drag force is proportional to . In terms of , what is the -component of the ball's acceleration when the ball's speed is half its terminal speed and it is moving up?