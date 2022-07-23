A -kg ice skater spins about a vertical axis through her body with her arms horizontally outstretched; she makes turns each second. The distance from one hand to the other is m. Biometric measurements indicate that each hand typically makes up about of body weight. What horizontal force must her wrist exert on her hand?
A small remote-controlled car with mass kg moves at a constant speed of m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of m (Fig. E). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at point (bottom of the track)?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Normal Force
Gravitational Force
You throw a baseball straight upward. The drag force is proportional to . In terms of , what is the -component of the ball's acceleration when the ball's speed is half its terminal speed and it is moving back down?
If the skydiver's daughter, whose mass is kg, is falling through the air and has the same ( kg/m) as her father, what is the daughter's terminal speed?
A flat (unbanked) curve on a highway has a radius of m. A car rounds the curve at a speed of m/s. What is the minimum coefficient of static friction that will prevent sliding?
A small remote-controlled car with mass kg moves at a constant speed of m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of m (Fig. E). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at point (top of the track)?
A small car with mass kg travels at constant speed on the inside of a track that is a vertical circle with radius m (Fig. E). If the normal force exerted by the track on the car when it is at the top of the track (point ) is N, what is the normal force on the car when it is at the bottom of the track (point )?