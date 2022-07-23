The 'Giant Swing' at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point m from the central shaft (Fig. E). Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of with the vertical.
A small car with mass kg travels at constant speed on the inside of a track that is a vertical circle with radius m (Fig. E). If the normal force exerted by the track on the car when it is at the top of the track (point ) is N, what is the normal force on the car when it is at the bottom of the track (point )?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Normal Force
Newton's Second Law
A -kg ice skater spins about a vertical axis through her body with her arms horizontally outstretched; she makes turns each second. The distance from one hand to the other is m. Biometric measurements indicate that each hand typically makes up about of body weight. What horizontal force must her wrist exert on her hand?
A -kg car and a -kg pickup truck approach a curve on a highway that has a radius of m. At what angle should the highway engineer bank this curve so that vehicles traveling at mi/h can safely round it regardless of the condition of their tires? Should the heavy truck go slower than the lighter car?
A small remote-controlled car with mass kg moves at a constant speed of m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of m (Fig. E). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at point (bottom of the track)?
A flat (unbanked) curve on a highway has a radius of m. A car rounds the curve at a speed of m/s. What is the minimum coefficient of static friction that will prevent sliding?
A small remote-controlled car with mass kg moves at a constant speed of m/s in a track formed by a vertical circle inside a hollow metal cylinder that has a radius of m (Fig. E). What is the magnitude of the normal force exerted on the car by the walls of the cylinder at point (top of the track)?