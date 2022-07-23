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Ch 05: Applying Newton's Laws
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 05: Applying Newton's LawsProblem 49a
Chapter 5, Problem 49a

A 11251125-kg car and a 22502250-kg pickup truck approach a curve on a highway that has a radius of 225 225 m. At what angle should the highway engineer bank this curve so that vehicles traveling at 65.065.0 mi/h can safely round it regardless of the condition of their tires? Should the heavy truck go slower than the lighter car?

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Step 1: Convert the speed of the vehicles from miles per hour to meters per second. Use the conversion factor: 1 mi/h = 0.44704 m/s. Multiply 65.0 mi/h by 0.44704 to get the speed in m/s.
Step 2: Understand the concept of banking a curve. The angle of the banked curve is determined by ensuring that the centripetal force required for circular motion is provided entirely by the normal force and its components, without relying on friction. This is achieved using the formula: tan(θ) = v² / (r * g), where θ is the banking angle, v is the speed, r is the radius of the curve, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Use v = the converted speed in m/s, r = 225 m, and g = 9.8 m/s². Calculate tan(θ) = v² / (r * g).
Step 4: Solve for θ by taking the arctangent of the result from Step 3. Use θ = arctan(v² / (r * g)) to find the angle in radians, and then convert it to degrees if necessary (1 radian = 57.2958 degrees).
Step 5: Address the second part of the question. Since the banking angle is designed to ensure safe travel at the given speed regardless of tire conditions, the mass of the vehicle does not affect the calculation. Therefore, the heavy truck does not need to go slower than the lighter car.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For vehicles on a banked curve, this force is provided by the combination of gravitational force and the normal force acting on the vehicle. Understanding centripetal force is crucial for determining the necessary banking angle to ensure vehicles can navigate the curve safely without skidding.
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Banking Angle

The banking angle of a curve is the angle at which the road is inclined relative to the horizontal. This angle helps counteract the gravitational force acting on the vehicle and provides the necessary centripetal force for circular motion. Calculating the optimal banking angle allows vehicles to maintain speed without relying solely on friction, which is particularly important in varying tire conditions.
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Friction and Vehicle Dynamics

Friction is the force that resists the relative motion of solid surfaces, and it plays a critical role in vehicle dynamics, especially on curves. The amount of friction available between the tires and the road affects how fast a vehicle can safely navigate a curve. Heavier vehicles, like the pickup truck, may require more friction to maintain the same speed as lighter vehicles, influencing their safe speed on a banked curve.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 'Giant Swing' at a county fair consists of a vertical central shaft with a number of horizontal arms attached at its upper end. Each arm supports a seat suspended from a cable 5.005.00 m long, and the upper end of the cable is fastened to the arm at a point 3.003.00 m from the central shaft (Fig. E5.505.50). Find the time of one revolution of the swing if the cable supporting a seat makes an angle of 30.0°30.0° with the vertical.

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Textbook Question

In another version of the 'Giant Swing' (see Exercise 5.505.50), the seat is connected to two cables, one of which is horizontal (Fig. E5.515.51). The seat swings in a horizontal circle at a rate of 28.028.0 rpm (rev/min). If the seat weighs 255255 N and an 825825-N person is sitting in it, find the tension in each cable.

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Textbook Question

A flat (unbanked) curve on a highway has a radius of 170.0170.0 m. A car rounds the curve at a speed of 25.025.0 m/s. What is the minimum coefficient of static friction that will prevent sliding?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A small car with mass 0.8000.800 kg travels at constant speed on the inside of a track that is a vertical circle with radius 5.005.00 m (Fig. E5.455.45). If the normal force exerted by the track on the car when it is at the top of the track (point BB) is 6.006.00 N, what is the normal force on the car when it is at the bottom of the track (point AA)?

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Textbook Question

One problem for humans living in outer space is that they are apparently weightless. One way around this problem is to design a space station that spins about its center at a constant rate. This creates 'artificial gravity' at the outside rim of the station. If the diameter of the space station is 800800 m, how many revolutions per minute are needed for the 'artificial gravity' acceleration to be 9.809.80 m/s2?

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