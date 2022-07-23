Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In the context of the 'Giant Swing', this force is provided by the tension in the cables and is essential for maintaining the circular motion of the seat. The centripetal force can be calculated using the formula F_c = m * v^2 / r, where m is the mass, v is the tangential speed, and r is the radius of the circular path.