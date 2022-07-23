One problem for humans living in outer space is that they are apparently weightless. One way around this problem is to design a space station that spins about its center at a constant rate. This creates 'artificial gravity' at the outside rim of the station. If the diameter of the space station is 800 800 m, how many revolutions per minute are needed for the 'artificial gravity' acceleration to be 9.80 9.80 m/s2?