Work

Work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. In this scenario, since the crate is pushed horizontally and moves in the same direction, the angle θ is 0 degrees, simplifying the calculation.