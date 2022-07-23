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Ch 06: Work & Kinetic Energy
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 06: Work & Kinetic EnergyProblem 3e
Chapter 6, Problem 3e

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. What is the total work done on the crate?

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Step 1: Identify the forces acting on the crate. Since the crate is moving at constant velocity, the net force is zero. The forces include the applied horizontal force, the kinetic friction force, and the normal force. The kinetic friction force can be calculated using the formula: fk=μkN, where μk is the coefficient of kinetic friction and N is the normal force.
Step 2: Calculate the normal force. Since the floor is level, the normal force is equal in magnitude to the gravitational force acting on the crate. Use the formula: N=mg, where m is the mass of the crate and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²).
Step 3: Calculate the kinetic friction force using the formula: fk=μkN. Substitute the values for μk and N from the previous step.
Step 4: Determine the work done by the worker to overcome friction. The work done is given by the formula: W=fkd, where d is the distance the crate is pushed. Substitute the values for fk and d.
Step 5: Since the crate is moving at constant velocity, the total work done on the crate is equal to the work done to overcome friction. This is because there is no change in kinetic energy (no net work done). Use the value calculated in the previous step as the total work done.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work

Work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. In this scenario, since the crate is pushed horizontally and moves in the same direction, the angle θ is 0 degrees, simplifying the calculation.
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Friction

Friction is a force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact. The coefficient of kinetic friction (μ_k) quantifies this force, calculated as F_friction = μ_k × N, where N is the normal force. In this case, the kinetic friction acts against the motion of the crate, and understanding its role is crucial for determining the net work done on the crate.
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Net Work

Net work is the total work done on an object, taking into account all forces acting on it. It is calculated by subtracting the work done against friction from the work done by the applied force. Since the crate moves at a constant velocity, the net work done on it is zero, indicating that the work done by the worker is equal to the work done against friction.
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Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. How much work is done on the crate by this force?

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Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?

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Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. How much work is done on the crate by friction?

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