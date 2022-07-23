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Ch 06: Work & Kinetic Energy
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 06: Work & Kinetic EnergyProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

Two tugboats pull a disabled supertanker. Each tug exerts a constant force of 1.80×1061.80\(\times\)10^6 N, one 14°14° west of north and the other 14°14° east of north, as they pull the tanker 0.750.75 km toward the north. What is the total work they do on the supertanker?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The work done by a force is calculated using the formula: W=Fdcos(θ), where W is the work, F is the force, d is the displacement, and θ is the angle between the force and the direction of displacement. Here, two forces are applied at angles 14° west of north and 14° east of north, and the displacement is 0.75 km toward the north.
Step 2: Convert the displacement from kilometers to meters. Since 1 km = 1000 m, the displacement is 0.75×1000=750 meters.
Step 3: Calculate the work done by each tugboat. For each tugboat, the force is 1.80×10^6 N, the displacement is 750 m, and the angle between the force and the displacement is 14°. Use the formula W=Fdcos(θ) to calculate the work done by each tugboat.
Step 4: Add the work done by both tugboats. Since the forces are symmetric (one 14° west of north and the other 14° east of north), the total work is simply the sum of the work done by each tugboat. This is because both forces contribute positively to the displacement in the northward direction.
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent. The force is in newtons (N), the displacement is in meters (m), and the angle is in degrees. The result of the work calculation will be in joules (J), as W=Fdcos(θ) inherently gives work in joules when using SI units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work

In physics, work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where W is work, F is the force, d is the distance, and θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the work done by the tugboats on the supertanker.
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Vector Components

Forces acting at angles can be resolved into their vector components, typically along the x (horizontal) and y (vertical) axes. In this scenario, the tugboats exert forces at angles of 14° west and east of north, which means we need to calculate the northward (y-axis) and east/west (x-axis) components of each force. This decomposition is essential for determining the net force acting on the supertanker.
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Net Force

The net force is the vector sum of all individual forces acting on an object. In this case, the net force on the supertanker is the combination of the northward components of the forces exerted by both tugboats. Calculating the net force is necessary to find the total work done, as work depends on the effective force acting in the direction of the displacement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. What is the total work done on the crate?

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Textbook Question

A 1.501.50-kg book is sliding along a rough horizontal surface. At point AA it is moving at 3.213.21 m/s, and at point BB it has slowed to 1.251.25 m/s. How much work was done on the book between AA and BB?

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Textbook Question

You throw a 3.003.00-N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is 15.015.0 m above the ground, it is traveling at 25.025.0 m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find the rock's speed just as it left the ground.

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Textbook Question

Is it reasonable that a 3030-kg child could run fast enough to have 100100 J of kinetic energy?

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Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. How much work is done on the crate by the normal force? By gravity?

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Textbook Question

A factory worker pushes a 30.030.0-kg crate a distance of 4.54.5 m along a level floor at constant velocity by pushing horizontally on it. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the crate and the floor is 0.250.25. How much work is done on the crate by friction?

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