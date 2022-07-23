A -kg box moving at m/s on a horizontal, frictionless surface runs into a light spring of force constant N/cm. Use the work–energy theorem to find the maximum compression of the spring.
A surgeon is using material from a donated heart to repair a patient's damaged aorta and needs to know the elastic characteristics of this aortal material. Tests performed on a -cm strip of the donated aorta reveal that it stretches cm when a -N pull is exerted on it. What is the force constant of this strip of aortal material?
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Elasticity
Force Constant
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find its maximum height.
A surgeon is using material from a donated heart to repair a patient's damaged aorta and needs to know the elastic characteristics of this aortal material. Tests performed on a -cm strip of the donated aorta reveal that it stretches cm when a -N pull is exerted on it. If the maximum distance it will be able to stretch when it replaces the aorta in the damaged heart is cm, what is the greatest force it will be able to exert there?
A -kg rock is sliding on a rough, horizontal surface at m/s and eventually stops due to friction. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the rock and the surface is . What average power is produced by friction as the rock stops?
You throw a -N rock vertically into the air from ground level. You observe that when it is m above the ground, it is traveling at m/s upward. Use the work–energy theorem to find the rock's speed just as it left the ground.
Is it reasonable that a -kg child could run fast enough to have J of kinetic energy?