Calculate the moment of inertia of each of the following uniform objects about the axes indicated. Consult Table 9.2 as needed. A thin 2.50-kg rod of length 75.0 cm, about an axis perpendicular to it and passing through (i) one end and (ii) its center, and (iii) about an axis parallel to the rod and passing through it.
A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis perpendicular to the bar through one of the balls;
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Parallel Axis Theorem
Rotational Dynamics
Four small spheres, each of which you can regard as a point of mass 0.200 kg, are arranged in a square 0.400 m on a side and connected by extremely light rods (Fig. E9.28). Find the moment of inertia of the system about an axis that passes through the centers of the upper left and lower right spheres and through point O.
You are a project manager for a manufacturing company. One of the machine parts on the assembly line is a thin, uniform rod that is 60.0 cm long and has mass 0.400 kg. What is the moment of inertia of this rod for an axis at its center, perpendicular to the rod?
A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis parallel to the bar through both balls;
A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis parallel to the bar and 0.500 m from it.
A uniform bar has two small balls glued to its ends. The bar is 2.00 m long and has mass 4.00 kg, while the balls each have mass 0.300 kg and can be treated as point masses. Find the moment of inertia of this combination about an axis perpendicular to the bar through its center;