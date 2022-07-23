Three forces are applied to a wheel of radius 0.350 m, as shown in Fig. E10.4. One force is perpendicular to the rim, one is tangent to it, and the other one makes a 40.0° angle with the radius. What is the net torque on the wheel due to these three forces for an axis perpendicular to the wheel and passing through its center?
A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What is the maximum torque he could exert with this force, and how should the force be oriented?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Lever Arm
Angle of Application
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . What are the magnitude and direction of the torque with respect to the origin produced by ?
The flywheel of an engine has moment of inertia 1.60 kg/m2 about its rotation axis. What constant torque is required to bring it up to an angular speed of 400 rev/min in 8.00 s, starting from rest?
(a) Calculate the magnitude of the angular momentum of the earth in a circular orbit around the sun. Is it reasonable to model it as a particle? Consult Appendix E and the astronomical data in Appendix F
A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What torque does the machinist exert about the center of the nut?
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . In terms of unit vectors and , what is the position vector for the point where the force is applied?