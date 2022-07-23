Calculate the torque (magnitude and direction) about point O due to the force F in each of the cases sketched in Fig. E10.1. In each case, both the force F and the rod lie in the plane of the page, the rod has length 4.00 m, and the force has magnitude F = 10.0 N.
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . What are the magnitude and direction of the torque with respect to the origin produced by ?
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Torque
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Vector Components
One force acting on a machine part is F = (-5.00 N)i + (4.00 N)j. The vector from the origin to the point where the force is applied is r = (-0.450 m)i +(0.150 m)j. In a sketch, show r, F, and the origin.
A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What is the maximum torque he could exert with this force, and how should the force be oriented?
The flywheel of an engine has moment of inertia 1.60 kg/m2 about its rotation axis. What constant torque is required to bring it up to an angular speed of 400 rev/min in 8.00 s, starting from rest?
A machinist is using a wrench to loosen a nut. The wrench is 25.0 cm long, and he exerts a 17.0-N force at the end of the handle at 37° with the handle (Fig. E10.7). What torque does the machinist exert about the center of the nut?
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . In terms of unit vectors and , what is the position vector for the point where the force is applied?