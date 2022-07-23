Calculate the moment of inertia of the woman, treated as a point mass at a distance \( r \) from the axis of rotation. The moment of inertia \( I_{woman} \) is given by \( m r^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass of the woman and \( r \) is the radius of the disk. Substitute the given values: \( m = 50 \text{ kg} \) and \( r = 4.0 \text{ m} \).