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Ch 10: Dynamics of Rotational Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 10: Dynamics of Rotational MotionProblem 41
Chapter 10, Problem 41

Under some circumstances, a star can collapse into an extremely dense object made mostly of neutrons and called a neutron star. The density of a neutron star is roughly 101410^{14} times as great as that of ordinary solid matter. Suppose we represent the star as a uniform, solid, rigid sphere, both before and after the collapse. The star's initial radius was 7.0×105 km7.0\(\times\)10^5\(\text{ km}\) (comparable to our sun); its final radius is 16 km. If the original star rotated once in 3030 days, find the angular speed of the neutron star.

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Start by understanding the conservation of angular momentum. The angular momentum of a rotating object is conserved if no external torques act on it. For a sphere, angular momentum (L) is given by L = Iω, where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular speed.
Calculate the initial moment of inertia (I_initial) of the star using the formula for a solid sphere: I = (2/5)MR^2, where M is the mass and R is the radius. Since the density changes but the mass remains constant, you can express the mass in terms of density and volume.
Determine the final moment of inertia (I_final) of the neutron star using the same formula, but with the final radius. Remember that the mass remains constant, so you can use the initial mass calculated from the initial density and volume.
Use the conservation of angular momentum: I_initial * ω_initial = I_final * ω_final. You know ω_initial from the rotation period of the original star (once in 30 days), which can be converted to angular speed using ω = 2π/T, where T is the period.
Solve for the final angular speed (ω_final) using the equation derived from the conservation of angular momentum. This will give you the angular speed of the neutron star after the collapse.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Angular Momentum

The conservation of angular momentum states that if no external torque acts on a system, its angular momentum remains constant. For a collapsing star, the initial angular momentum must equal the final angular momentum, allowing us to calculate the change in angular speed as the star's radius decreases.
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Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation. For a sphere, it is calculated as I = (2/5)MR^2, where M is mass and R is radius. As the star collapses, its radius decreases significantly, affecting its moment of inertia and thus its angular speed.
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Angular Speed

Angular speed refers to how fast an object rotates or revolves relative to another point, expressed in radians per unit time. Initially, the star rotates once every 30 days, and after collapse, its angular speed increases due to the reduced radius, which can be calculated using the conservation of angular momentum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. Find the change in kinetic energy of the block.

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A solid wood door 1.00 m wide and 2.00 m high is hinged along one side and has a total mass of 40.0 kg. Initially open and at rest, the door is struck at its center by a handful of sticky mud with mass 0.500 kg, traveling perpendicular to the door at 12.0 m/s just before impact. Find the final angular speed of the door. Does the mud make a significant contribution to the moment of inertia?

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A large wooden turntable in the shape of a flat uniform disk has a radius of 2.00 m and a total mass of 120 kg. The turntable is initially rotating at 3.00 rad/s about a vertical axis through its center. Suddenly, a 70.0-kg parachutist makes a soft landing on the turntable at a point near the outer edge. Find the angular speed of the turntable after the parachutist lands. (Assume that you can treat the parachutist as a particle.)

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Textbook Question

A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. How much work was done in pulling the cord?

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Textbook Question

A small block on a frictionless, horizontal surface has a mass of 0.0250 kg. It is attached to a massless cord passing through a hole in the surface (Fig. E10.40). The block is originally revolving at a distance of 0.300 m from the hole with an angular speed of 2.85 rad/s. The cord is then pulled from below, shortening the radius of the circle in which the block revolves to 0.150 m. Model the block as a particle. What is the new angular speed?

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The Spinning Figure Skater. The outstretched hands and arms of a figure skater preparing for a spin can be considered a slender rod pivoting about an axis through its center (Fig. E10.43). When the skater's hands and arms are brought in and wrapped around his body to execute the spin, the hands and arms can be considered a thinwalled, hollow cylinder. His hands and arms have a combined mass of 8.0 kg. When outstretched, they span 1.8 m; when wrapped, they form a cylinder of radius 25 cm. The moment of inertia about the rotation axis of the remainder of his body is constant and equal to 0.40 kg m2 . If his original angular speed is 0.40 rev/s, what is his final angular speed?

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