The Spinning Figure Skater. The outstretched hands and arms of a figure skater preparing for a spin can be considered a slender rod pivoting about an axis through its center (Fig. E10.43). When the skater’s hands and arms are brought in and wrapped around his body to execute the spin, the hands and arms can be considered a thinwalled, hollow cylinder. His hands and arms have a combined mass of 8.0 kg. When outstretched, they span 1.8 m; when wrapped, they form a cylinder of radius 25 cm. The moment of inertia about the rotation axis of the remainder of his body is constant and equal to 0.40 kg•m2 . If his original angular speed is 0.40 rev/s, what is his final angular speed?
