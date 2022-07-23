Exploring Venus. The surface pressure on Venus is 92 atm, and the acceleration due to gravity there is 0.894g. In a future exploratory mission, an upright cylindrical tank of benzene is sealed at the top but still pressurized at 92 atm just above the benzene. The tank has a diameter of 1.72 m, and the benzene column is 11.50 m tall. Ignore any effects due to the very high temperature on Venus. What force does the Venusian atmosphere exert on the outside surface of the bottom of the tank?
A 950-kg cylindrical can buoy floats vertically in sea-water. The diameter of the buoy is 0.900 m. Calculate the additional distance the buoy will sink when an 80.0-kg man stands on top of it.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Buoyancy
Archimedes' Principle
Volume and Density
A hollow plastic sphere is held below the surface of a freshwater lake by a cord anchored to the bottom of the lake. The sphere has a volume of 0.650 m3 and the tension in the cord is 1120 N. (a) Calculate the buoyant force exerted by the water on the sphere. (b) What is the mass of the sphere?
An ore sample weighs 17.50 N in air. When the sample is suspended by a light cord and totally immersed in water, the tension in the cord is 11.20 N. Find the total volume and the density of the sample.
A rock has mass 1.80 kg. When the rock is suspended from the lower end of a string and totally immersed in water, the tension in the string is 12.8 N. What is the smallest density of a liquid in which the rock will float?
A slab of ice floats on a freshwater lake. What minimum volume must the slab have for a 65.0-kg woman to be able to stand on it without getting her feet wet?
Hydraulic Lift II.The piston of a hydraulic automobile lift is 0.30 m in diameter. What gauge pressure, in pascals, is required to lift a car with a mass of 1200 kg? Also express this pressure in atmospheres.