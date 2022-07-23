Volume of a Cube and Cylinder

The volume of a cube is calculated by cubing the length of one of its sides (V = a³), where 'a' is the side length. For a cylinder, the volume is found using the formula V = πr²h, where 'r' is the radius and 'h' is the height. In this problem, understanding these formulas helps determine the total volume of the cube and the volume of the cylindrical hole drilled through it.