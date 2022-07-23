Oceans on Mars. Scientists have found evidence that Mars may once have had an ocean 0.500 km deep. The acceleration due to gravity on Mars is 3.71 m/s2. (a) What would be the gauge pressure at the bottom of such an ocean, assuming it was freshwater? (b) To what depth would you need to go in the earth's ocean to experience the same gauge pressure?
Ch 12: Fluid Mechanics
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 1
On a part-time job, you are asked to bring a cylindrical iron rod of length 85.8 cm and diameter 2.85 cm from a storage room to a machinist. Will you need a cart? (To answer, calculate the weight of the rod.)
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First, calculate the volume of the cylindrical rod using the formula for the volume of a cylinder: \( V = \pi r^2 h \), where \( r \) is the radius and \( h \) is the height (or length) of the cylinder. Convert the diameter to radius by dividing by 2, and ensure all measurements are in meters.
Convert the length and diameter from centimeters to meters. The length \( h = 85.8 \text{ cm} = 0.858 \text{ m} \) and the diameter \( d = 2.85 \text{ cm} = 0.0285 \text{ m} \). Therefore, the radius \( r = \frac{0.0285}{2} \text{ m} \).
Substitute the values into the volume formula: \( V = \pi \times (0.01425)^2 \times 0.858 \). Calculate the volume in cubic meters.
Next, find the mass of the rod using the density of iron. The density of iron is approximately \( 7870 \text{ kg/m}^3 \). Use the formula \( m = \rho V \), where \( \rho \) is the density and \( V \) is the volume.
Finally, calculate the weight of the rod using the formula \( W = mg \), where \( m \) is the mass and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately \( 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \)). Determine if the weight is manageable to carry or if a cart is needed.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Volume of a Cylinder
The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height (or length) of the cylinder. This formula is essential for determining the amount of space the cylindrical rod occupies, which is a necessary step in calculating its weight.
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Density
Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). For iron, a common density value is approximately 7,850 kg/m³. Knowing the density allows us to convert the volume of the rod into its mass, which is crucial for determining the weight.
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Weight Calculation
Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration (W = mg). On Earth, the standard gravitational acceleration is approximately 9.81 m/s². By calculating the mass of the rod using its volume and density, we can determine its weight to decide if a cart is needed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
A cube 5.0 cm on each side is made of a metal alloy. After you drill a cylindrical hole 2.0 cm in diameter all the way through and perpendicular to one face, you find that the cube weighs 6.30 N. What is the density of this metal?
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Textbook Question
Gold Brick.You win the lottery and decide to impress your friends by exhibiting a million-dollar cube of gold. At the time, gold is selling for \$1282 per troy ounce, and 1.0000 troy ounce equals 31.1035 g. How tall would your million-dollar cube be?
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