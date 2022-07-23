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Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 18
Chapter 13, Problem 18

Ten days after it was launched toward Mars in December 1998, the Mars Climate Orbiter spacecraft (mass 629 kg) was 2.87 × 106 km from the earth and traveling at 1.20 × 104 km/h relative to the earth. At this time, what were (a) the spacecraft's kinetic energy relative to the earth and (b) the potential energy of the earth–spacecraft system?

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To find the spacecraft's kinetic energy relative to the Earth, use the kinetic energy formula: \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass of the spacecraft and \( v \) is its velocity. First, convert the velocity from km/h to m/s by multiplying by \( \frac{1000}{3600} \).
Substitute the mass of the spacecraft (629 kg) and the converted velocity into the kinetic energy formula to calculate the kinetic energy.
For the potential energy of the Earth-spacecraft system, use the gravitational potential energy formula: \( U = -\frac{G M m}{r} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant \( 6.674 \times 10^{-11} \text{Nm}^2/\text{kg}^2 \), \( M \) is the mass of the Earth \( 5.972 \times 10^{24} \text{kg} \), \( m \) is the mass of the spacecraft, and \( r \) is the distance between the Earth and the spacecraft.
Convert the distance from km to meters by multiplying by 1000. Substitute the values of \( G \), \( M \), \( m \), and \( r \) into the potential energy formula to calculate the potential energy.
Ensure all units are consistent (mass in kg, distance in meters, velocity in m/s) and perform the calculations to find the kinetic and potential energies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 0.5 * m * v^2, where m is the mass and v is the velocity of the object. For the Mars Climate Orbiter, this involves converting its velocity from km/h to m/s and using its mass to find the kinetic energy relative to Earth.
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Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy in a two-body system, like the Earth and the spacecraft, is given by U = -G * (m1 * m2) / r, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses of the two bodies, and r is the distance between their centers. This concept helps determine the potential energy of the Earth-spacecraft system based on their separation.
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Relative Motion

Relative motion refers to the calculation of an object's motion as observed from a particular frame of reference. In this problem, the spacecraft's velocity and energy are considered relative to Earth, meaning calculations must account for the spacecraft's speed and position as observed from Earth, not an absolute frame.
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Related Practice
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Jupiter's moon Io has active volcanoes (in fact, it is the most volcanically active body in the solar system) that eject material as high as 500 km (or even higher) above the surface. Io has a mass of 8.93 × 1022 kg and a radius of 1821 km. For this calculation, ignore any variation in gravity over the 500-km range of the debris. How high would this material go on earth if it were ejected with the same speed as on Io?

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Textbook Question

Use the results of Example 13.5 (Section 13.3) to calculate the escape speed for a spacecraft (a) from the surface of Mars and (b) from the surface of Jupiter. Use the data in Appendix F. (c) Why is the escape speed for a spacecraft independent of the spacecraft's mass?

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Textbook Question

For a satellite to be in a circular orbit 890 km above the surface of the earth, what orbital speed must it be given?

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On July 15, 2004, NASA launched the Aura spacecraft to study the earth's climate and atmosphere. This satellite was injected into an orbit 705 km above the earth's surface. Assume a circular orbit. How many hours does it take this satellite to make one orbit?

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Textbook Question

A planet orbiting a distant star has radius 3.24 × 106 m. The escape speed for an object launched from this planet’s surface is 7.65 × 103 m/s. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of the planet?

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