Skip to main content
Ch 13: Gravitation
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 13: GravitationProblem 16
Chapter 13, Problem 16

Jupiter's moon Io has active volcanoes (in fact, it is the most volcanically active body in the solar system) that eject material as high as 500 km (or even higher) above the surface. Io has a mass of 8.93 × 1022 kg and a radius of 1821 km. For this calculation, ignore any variation in gravity over the 500-km range of the debris. How high would this material go on earth if it were ejected with the same speed as on Io?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, calculate the gravitational acceleration on Io using the formula: \( g_{Io} = \frac{G \cdot M_{Io}}{R_{Io}^2} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant \( 6.674 \times 10^{-11} \text{Nm}^2/\text{kg}^2 \), \( M_{Io} = 8.93 \times 10^{22} \text{kg} \), and \( R_{Io} = 1821 \times 10^3 \text{m} \).
Next, determine the initial velocity \( v_0 \) of the ejected material on Io using the kinematic equation for maximum height: \( v_0 = \sqrt{2 \cdot g_{Io} \cdot h_{Io}} \), where \( h_{Io} = 500 \times 10^3 \text{m} \).
Now, calculate the gravitational acceleration on Earth, \( g_{Earth} = 9.81 \text{m/s}^2 \).
Use the initial velocity \( v_0 \) calculated for Io to find the maximum height \( h_{Earth} \) the material would reach on Earth using the formula: \( h_{Earth} = \frac{v_0^2}{2 \cdot g_{Earth}} \).
Finally, compare the maximum height \( h_{Earth} \) with \( h_{Io} \) to understand how the gravitational differences affect the ejection height on Earth.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the rate at which an object accelerates due to the force of gravity. On Earth, this is approximately 9.81 m/s², while on Io, it is significantly less due to its smaller mass and radius. Understanding gravitational acceleration is crucial for calculating the height to which ejected material can rise on different celestial bodies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration

Escape Velocity

Escape velocity is the minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a celestial body's gravitational pull without further propulsion. It depends on the mass and radius of the body. For Io, the escape velocity is lower than Earth's due to its smaller mass and size, affecting how high volcanic material can be ejected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:27
Escape Velocity

Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration, such as gravity. They are used to calculate the maximum height an object reaches when projected upwards. By applying these equations, one can determine how high material ejected from Io would travel if subjected to Earth's gravitational acceleration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:25
Kinematics Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. What is the average density of Titania? (This is less than the density of rock, which is one piece of evidence that Titania is made primarily of ice.)

2352
views
Textbook Question

Ten days after it was launched toward Mars in December 1998, the Mars Climate Orbiter spacecraft (mass 629 kg) was 2.87 × 106 km from the earth and traveling at 1.20 × 104 km/h relative to the earth. At this time, what were (a) the spacecraft's kinetic energy relative to the earth and (b) the potential energy of the earth–spacecraft system?

2878
views
Textbook Question

Use the results of Example 13.5 (Section 13.3) to calculate the escape speed for a spacecraft (a) from the surface of Mars and (b) from the surface of Jupiter. Use the data in Appendix F. (c) Why is the escape speed for a spacecraft independent of the spacecraft's mass?

1527
views
Textbook Question

The mass of Venus is 81.5% that of the earth, and its radius is 94.9% that of the earth. If a rock weighs 75.0 N on earth, what would it weigh at the surface of Venus?

2012
views
Textbook Question

Titania, the largest moon of the planet Uranus, has 1/8 the radius of the earth and 1/1700 the mass of the earth. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of Titania?

1720
views
Textbook Question

A planet orbiting a distant star has radius 3.24 × 106 m. The escape speed for an object launched from this planet’s surface is 7.65 × 103 m/s. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of the planet?

703
views