In its orbit each day, the International Space Station makes 15.65 revolutions around the earth. Assuming a circular orbit, how high is this satellite above the surface of the earth?
Two satellites are in circular orbits around a planet that has radius 9.00 × 106 m. One satellite has mass 68.0 kg, orbital radius 7.00 × 107 m, and orbital speed 4800 m/s. The second satellite has mass 84.0 kg and orbital radius 3.00 × 107 m. What is the orbital speed of this second satellite?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Force and Circular Motion
Orbital Speed Formula
Kepler's Third Law
For a satellite to be in a circular orbit 890 km above the surface of the earth, what orbital speed must it be given?
On July 15, 2004, NASA launched the Aura spacecraft to study the earth's climate and atmosphere. This satellite was injected into an orbit 705 km above the earth's surface. Assume a circular orbit. How many hours does it take this satellite to make one orbit?
A planet orbiting a distant star has radius 3.24 × 106 m. The escape speed for an object launched from this planet’s surface is 7.65 × 103 m/s. What is the acceleration due to gravity at the surface of the planet?
The star Rho1 Cancri is 57 light-years from the earth and has a mass 0.85 times that of our sun. A planet has been detected in a circular orbit around Rho1 Cancri with an orbital radius equal to 0.11 times the radius of the earth's orbit around the sun. What are (a) the orbital speed and (b) the orbital period of the planet of Rho1 Cancri?
In March 2006, two small satellites were discovered orbiting Pluto, one at a distance of 48,000 km and the other at 64,000 km. Pluto already was known to have a large satellite Charon, orbiting at 19,600 km with an orbital period of 6.39 days. Assuming that the satellites do not affect each other, find the orbital periods of the two small satellites without using the mass of Pluto.