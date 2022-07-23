In a physics lab, you attach a 0.200-kg air-track glider to the end of an ideal spring of negligible mass and start it oscillating. The elapsed time from when the glider first moves through the equilibrium point to the second time it moves through that point is 2.60 s. Find the spring's force constant.
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
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Key Concepts
Oscillation
Period and Frequency
Spring Constant
The displacement of an oscillating object as a function of time is shown in Fig. E14.4. What is (c) the period? (d) the angular frequency of this motion?
A 2.40-kg ball is attached to an unknown spring and allowed to oscillate. Figure E14.7 shows a graph of the ball's position x as a function of time t. What are the oscillation's (a) period, (b) frequency, (c) angular frequency, and (d) amplitude? (e) What is the force constant of the spring?
The wings of the blue-throated hummingbird (Lampornis clemenciae), which inhabits Mexico and the southwestern United States, beat at a rate of up to 900 times per minute. Calculate (a) the period of vibration of this bird's wings, (b) the frequency of the wings' vibration, and (c) the angular frequency of the bird's wing beats.
A machine part is undergoing SHM with a frequency of 4.00 Hz and amplitude 1.80 cm. How long does it take the part to go from x = 0 to x = -1.80 cm ?
An object is undergoing SHM with period 0.900 s and amplitude 0.320 m. At t = 0 the object is at x = 0.320 m and is instantaneously at rest. Calculate the time it takes the object to go (a) from x = 0.320 m to x = 0.160 m. (b) from x = 0.160 m to x = 0.