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Ch 14: Periodic Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 14: Periodic MotionProblem 45a
Chapter 14, Problem 45a

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?

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1
Understand that the pendulum's motion can be approximated as simple harmonic motion for small angles. The angle given, 3.50°, is small enough to use this approximation.
The period of a simple pendulum is given by the formula: T=2πlg, where l is the length of the pendulum and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²).
Calculate the period T using the given length of the pendulum, l=0.240 m.
The pendulum reaches its highest speed at the lowest point of its swing, which is halfway through its period. Therefore, the time to reach the highest speed is half of the period: T2.
Substitute the calculated period into the expression for half the period to find the time it takes for the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion

Simple harmonic motion (SHM) describes the oscillatory motion of systems like pendulums, where the restoring force is proportional to the displacement. In a simple pendulum, the motion is approximately SHM for small angles, allowing us to use formulas for period and frequency to analyze its motion.
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Pendulum Period

The period of a simple pendulum, which is the time for one complete oscillation, depends on its length and the acceleration due to gravity. It is given by the formula T = 2π√(L/g), where L is the pendulum length and g is the gravitational acceleration. This formula helps determine the timing of various points in the pendulum's swing.
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Kinetic and Potential Energy in Pendulums

In a pendulum, energy oscillates between kinetic and potential forms. At the highest point, energy is all potential, while at the lowest point, it is all kinetic. The pendulum reaches its highest speed at the lowest point, where potential energy is minimal and kinetic energy is maximal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A certain simple pendulum has a period on the earth of 1.60 s. What is its period on the surface of Mars, where g = 3.71 m/s2?

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Textbook Question

A cheerleader waves her pom-pom in SHM with an amplitude of 18.0 cm and a frequency of 0.850 Hz. Find (a) the maximum magnitude of the acceleration and of the velocity; (b) the acceleration and speed when the pom-pom's coordinate is x = +9.0 cm; (c) the time required to move from the equilibrium position directly to a point 12.0 cm away. (d) Which of the quantities asked for in parts (a), (b), and (c) can be found by using the energy approach used in Section 14.3, and which cannot? Explain.

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Textbook Question

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take if the pendulum is released at an angle of 1.75° instead of 3.50°?

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Textbook Question

A building in San Francisco has light fixtures consisting of small 2.35-kg bulbs with shades hanging from the ceiling at the end of light, thin cords 1.50 m long. If a minor earthquake occurs, how many swings per second will these fixtures make?

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Textbook Question

A thrill-seeking cat with mass 4.00 kg is attached by a harness to an ideal spring of negligible mass and oscillates vertically in SHM. The amplitude is 0.050 m, and at the highest point of the motion the spring has its natural unstretched length. Calculate the elastic potential energy of the spring (take it to be zero for the unstretched spring), the kinetic energy of the cat, the gravitational potential energy of the system relative to the lowest point of the motion, and the sum of these three energies when the cat is at its highest point.

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Textbook Question

A mass is oscillating with amplitude A at the end of a spring. How far (in terms of A) is this mass from the equilibrium position of the spring when the elastic potential energy equals the kinetic energy?

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