Skip to main content
Ch 14: Periodic Motion
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 14: Periodic MotionProblem 39a
Chapter 14, Problem 39a

A thrill-seeking cat with mass 4.00 kg is attached by a harness to an ideal spring of negligible mass and oscillates vertically in SHM. The amplitude is 0.050 m, and at the highest point of the motion the spring has its natural unstretched length. Calculate the elastic potential energy of the spring (take it to be zero for the unstretched spring), the kinetic energy of the cat, the gravitational potential energy of the system relative to the lowest point of the motion, and the sum of these three energies when the cat is at its highest point.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key parameters: mass of the cat (m) = 4.00 kg, amplitude (A) = 0.050 m, and the spring is at its natural length at the highest point.
At the highest point, the spring is unstretched, so the elastic potential energy (U_spring) is zero. Use the formula: Uspring = 12kx2, where x is the displacement from the natural length.
The kinetic energy (K) at the highest point is zero because the velocity is zero at this point. Use the formula: K = 12mv2, where v is the velocity.
Calculate the gravitational potential energy (U_gravity) at the highest point using the formula: Ugravity = mgh, where g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.81 m/s²) and h is the height above the lowest point, which is equal to the amplitude (0.050 m).
Sum the energies at the highest point: E = Uspring + K + Ugravity. Since Uspring and K are zero, the total energy is equal to the gravitational potential energy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion describes the oscillatory motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement from the equilibrium position. In this scenario, the cat attached to the spring exhibits SHM, characterized by its amplitude, frequency, and period, which are essential for calculating energy changes during the motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Elastic Potential Energy

Elastic potential energy is the energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched from its natural length. It is calculated using the formula U = 1/2 k x^2, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement from the equilibrium position. At the highest point, the spring is unstretched, so the elastic potential energy is zero.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:24
Potential Energy Graphs

Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, calculated as U = mgh, where m is mass, g is acceleration due to gravity, and h is height above a reference point. In this problem, the reference point is the lowest point of the cat's motion, and the energy is highest at the top of the oscillation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:35
Gravitational Potential Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cheerleader waves her pom-pom in SHM with an amplitude of 18.0 cm and a frequency of 0.850 Hz. Find (a) the maximum magnitude of the acceleration and of the velocity; (b) the acceleration and speed when the pom-pom's coordinate is x = +9.0 cm; (c) the time required to move from the equilibrium position directly to a point 12.0 cm away. (d) Which of the quantities asked for in parts (a), (b), and (c) can be found by using the energy approach used in Section 14.3, and which cannot? Explain.

1907
views
Textbook Question

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take the pendulum bob to reach its highest speed?

1929
views
Textbook Question

You pull a simple pendulum 0.240 m long to the side through an angle of 3.50° and release it. How much time does it take if the pendulum is released at an angle of 1.75° instead of 3.50°?

1462
views
Textbook Question

A building in San Francisco has light fixtures consisting of small 2.35-kg bulbs with shades hanging from the ceiling at the end of light, thin cords 1.50 m long. If a minor earthquake occurs, how many swings per second will these fixtures make?

2176
views
Textbook Question

A 0.500-kg glider, attached to the end of an ideal spring with force constant k = 450 N/m, undergoes SHM with an amplitude of 0.040 m. Compute the total mechanical energy of the glider at any point in its motion

2474
views
Textbook Question

A mass is oscillating with amplitude A at the end of a spring. How far (in terms of A) is this mass from the equilibrium position of the spring when the elastic potential energy equals the kinetic energy?

3528
views