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Ch 15: Mechanical Waves
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 15: Mechanical WavesProblem 1
Chapter 15, Problem 1

The speed of sound in air at 20°C is 344 m/s. (a) What is the wavelength of a sound wave with a frequency of 784 Hz, corresponding to the note G5 on a piano, and how many milliseconds does each vibration take? (b) What is the wavelength of a sound wave one octave higher (twice the frequency) than the note in part (a)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between speed, frequency, and wavelength. The formula to use is: v=f×λ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength.
Step 2: For part (a), use the given frequency of 784 Hz and the speed of sound 344 m/s to find the wavelength. Rearrange the formula to solve for wavelength: λ=vf. Substitute the values into the equation.
Step 3: Calculate the time period of each vibration, which is the reciprocal of the frequency. Use the formula: T=1f. Convert the time period from seconds to milliseconds by multiplying by 1000.
Step 4: For part (b), determine the frequency of the sound wave one octave higher than 784 Hz. An octave higher means the frequency is doubled, so the new frequency is 784 Hz * 2.
Step 5: Use the new frequency from step 4 and the speed of sound to find the wavelength of the sound wave one octave higher. Again, use the formula: λ=vf and substitute the new frequency value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speed of Sound

The speed of sound in air is the rate at which sound waves travel through the medium. At 20°C, this speed is approximately 344 m/s. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the wavelength of sound waves using the formula: speed = frequency × wavelength.
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Frequency

Frequency refers to the number of oscillations or vibrations a wave undergoes per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). In this question, the frequency of the sound wave is given as 784 Hz, which corresponds to the musical note G5. Frequency is essential for determining the wavelength and the time period of each vibration using the relationship: time period = 1/frequency.
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Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between consecutive peaks or troughs of a wave, typically measured in meters. It is calculated using the formula: wavelength = speed of sound / frequency. Understanding wavelength is vital for solving both parts of the question, as it helps determine the spatial characteristics of sound waves at different frequencies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Threshold of Pain. You are investigating the report of a UFO landing in an isolated portion of New Mexico, and you encounter a strange object that is radiating sound waves uniformly in all directions. Assume that the sound comes from a point source and that you can ignore reflections. You are slowly walking toward the source. When you are 7.5 m from it, you measure its intensity to be 0.11 W/m2. An intensity of 1.0 W/m2 is often used as the 'threshold of pain.' How much closer to the source can you move before the sound intensity reaches this threshold?

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Textbook Question

A jet plane at takeoff can produce sound of intensity 10.0 W/m2 at 30.0 m away. But you prefer the tranquil sound of normal conversation, which is 1.0 μW/m2. Assume that the plane behaves like a point source of sound. (a) What is the closest dis-tance you should live from the airport runway to preserve your peace of mind? (b) What intensity from the jet does your friend experience if she lives twice as far from the runway as you do? (c) What power of sound does the jet produce at takeoff?

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Textbook Question

Energy Output. By measurement you determine that sound waves are spreading out equally in all directions from a point source and that the intensity is 0.026 W/m2 at a distance of 4.3 m from the source. What is the intensity at a distance of 3.1 m from the source?

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