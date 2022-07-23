Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34)<IMAGE>. If A is moved even farther away than in part (a), at what distance d will the speakers next produce destructive interference at the listener’s location?
Two small stereo speakers are driven in step by the same variable-frequency oscillator. Their sound is picked up by a microphone arranged as shown in Fig. E16.39. For what frequencies does their sound at the speakers produce constructive interference?
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Key Concepts
Constructive Interference
Path Difference
Wavelength and Frequency Relationship
The motors that drive airplane propellers are, in some cases, tuned by using beats. The whirring motor produces a sound wave having the same frequency as the propeller. (a) If one single-bladed propeller is turning at 575 rpm and you hear 2.0-Hz beats when you run the second propeller, what are the two possible frequencies (in rpm) of the second propeller? (b) Suppose you increase the speed of the second propeller slightly and find that the beat frequency changes to 2.1 Hz. In part (a), which of the two answers was the correct one for the frequency of the second single-bladed propeller? How do you know?
Two guitarists attempt to play the same note of wavelength 64.8 cm at the same time, but one of the instruments is slightly out of tune and plays a note of wavelength 65.2 cm instead. What is the frequency of the beats these musicians hear when they play together?
Two organ pipes, open at one end but closed at the other, are each 1.14 m long. One is now lengthened by 2.00 cm. Find the beat frequency that they produce when playing together in their fundamentals.
Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which constructive interference occurs at point Q?
Two loudspeakers, A and B (Fig. E16.35), are driven by the same amplifier and emit sinusoidal waves in phase. Speaker B is 2.00 m to the right of speaker A. Consider point Q along the extension of the line connecting the speakers, 1.00 m to the right of speaker B. Both speakers emit sound waves that travel directly from the speaker to point Q. What is the lowest frequency for which destructive interference occurs at point Q?