Wavelength and Frequency

The wavelength of a sound wave is the distance between successive crests (or troughs) and is inversely related to its frequency, which is the number of cycles per second measured in Hertz (Hz). For a frequency of 725 Hz, the wavelength can be calculated using the speed of sound in air (approximately 343 m/s), allowing us to determine the specific distances at which interference occurs. This relationship is essential for solving the problem of finding the distance at which destructive interference happens.