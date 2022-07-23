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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 54
Chapter 17, Problem 54

A 4.004.00-kg silver ingot is taken from a furnace, where its temperature is 750.0750.0°C, and placed on a large block of ice at 0.00.0°C. Assuming that all the heat given up by the silver is used to melt the ice, how much ice is melted?

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First, identify the specific heat capacity of silver, which is approximately 0.235 J/g°C. This will be used to calculate the amount of heat lost by the silver as it cools down.
Convert the mass of the silver ingot from kilograms to grams, since the specific heat capacity is given in J/g°C. The mass of the silver ingot is 4.00 kg, which is equivalent to 4000 g.
Calculate the change in temperature for the silver as it cools from 750.0°C to 0.0°C. The change in temperature (ΔT) is 750.0°C - 0.0°C = 750.0°C.
Use the formula for heat transfer: Q=mcΔT, where Q is the heat lost, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. Substitute the values to find Q.
Finally, use the heat of fusion for ice, which is approximately 334 J/g, to calculate the mass of ice melted. Use the formula: m=QL, where m is the mass of ice melted, Q is the heat transferred, and L is the heat of fusion. Substitute the calculated Q and L to find the mass of ice melted.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is crucial for calculating the heat lost by the silver ingot as it cools from 750.0°C to 0.0°C, which will then be used to melt the ice.
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Heat Transfer

Heat transfer is the process of energy moving from a hotter object to a cooler one. In this scenario, the heat from the silver ingot is transferred to the ice, causing the ice to melt. Understanding this concept helps in calculating the amount of ice melted based on the heat lost by the silver.
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Latent Heat of Fusion

Latent heat of fusion is the amount of heat required to change a unit mass of a solid into a liquid without a temperature change. This concept is essential for determining how much ice is melted, as it relates the heat absorbed by the ice to the mass of ice that undergoes phase change.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A laboratory technician drops a 0.08500.0850-kg sample of unknown solid material, at 100.0100.0°C, into a calorimeter. The calorimeter can, initially at 19.019.0°C, is made of 0.1500.150 kg of copper and contains 0.2000.200 kg of water. The final temperature of the calorimeter can and contents is 26.126.1°C. Compute the specific heat of the sample.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the rod in Fig. 17.2417.24a is made of copper, is 45.045.0 cm long, and has a cross-sectional area of 1.251.25 cm2 . Let TH=100.0TH = 100.0°C and TC=0.0TC = 0.0°C. What is the final steady-state temperature gradient along the rod?

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An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60 × 1015 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2 × 1015 kg.)

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Textbook Question

A vessel whose walls are thermally insulated contains 2.402.40 kg of water and 0.4500.450 kg of ice, all at 0.00.0°C. The outlet of a tube leading from a boiler in which water is boiling at atmospheric pressure is inserted into the water. How many grams of steam must condense inside the vessel (also at atmospheric pressure) to raise the temperature of the system to 28.028.0°C? You can ignore the heat transferred to the container.

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Textbook Question

An insulated beaker with negligible mass contains 0.2500.250 kg of water at 75.075.0°C. How many kilograms of ice at 20.0-20.0°C must be dropped into the water to make the final temperature of the system 40.040.0°C?

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