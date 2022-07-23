A laboratory technician drops a -kg sample of unknown solid material, at °C, into a calorimeter. The calorimeter can, initially at °C, is made of kg of copper and contains kg of water. The final temperature of the calorimeter can and contents is °C. Compute the specific heat of the sample.
An asteroid with a diameter of 10 km and a mass of 2.60 × 1015 kg impacts the earth at a speed of 32.0 km/s, landing in the Pacific Ocean. If 1.00% of the asteroid's kinetic energy goes to boiling the ocean water (assume an initial water temperature of 10.0°C), what mass of water will be boiled away by the collision? (For comparison, the mass of water contained in Lake Superior is about 2 × 1015 kg.)
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Heat Transfer and Phase Change
Energy Conversion Efficiency
A -kg silver ingot is taken from a furnace, where its temperature is °C, and placed on a large block of ice at °C. Assuming that all the heat given up by the silver is used to melt the ice, how much ice is melted?
A copper pot with a mass of 0.500 kg contains 0.170 kg of water, and both are at 20.0°C. A 0.250-kg block of iron at 85.0°C is dropped into the pot. Find the final temperature of the system, assuming no heat loss to the surroundings.
Before going in for his annual physical, a 70.0 kg man whose body temperature is 37.0°C consumes an entire 0.355-L can of a soft drink (mostly water) at 12.0°C. What will his body temperature be after equilibrium is attained? Ignore any heating by the man’s metabolism. The specific heat of the man’s body is 3480 J/kg K.
An ice-cube tray of negligible mass contains 0.290 kg of water at 18.0°C. How much heat must be removed to cool the water to 0.00°C and freeze it? Express your answer in joules, calories, and Btu.
An insulated beaker with negligible mass contains kg of water at °C. How many kilograms of ice at °C must be dropped into the water to make the final temperature of the system °C?