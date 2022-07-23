Skip to main content
Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 26a
Chapter 17, Problem 26a

In very cold weather a significant mechanism for heat loss by the human body is energy expended in warming the air taken into the lungs with each breath. On a cold winter day when the temperature is -20°C, what amount of heat is needed to warm to body temperature (37°C) the 0.50 L of air exchanged with each breath? Assume that the specific heat of air is 1020 J/kg K and that 1.0 L of air has mass 1.3 × 10-3 kg.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the initial and final temperatures of the air. The initial temperature is -20°C, and the final temperature is 37°C. Convert these temperatures to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to each.
Calculate the change in temperature (ΔT) by subtracting the initial temperature from the final temperature in Kelvin.
Determine the mass of the air exchanged with each breath. Given that 1.0 L of air has a mass of 1.3 * 10^-3 kg, calculate the mass for 0.50 L of air by multiplying the volume by the mass per liter.
Use the formula for heat transfer: Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat energy, m is the mass of the air, c is the specific heat capacity of air (1020 J/kg K), and ΔT is the change in temperature. Substitute the values you have calculated into this formula.
Solve the equation to find the amount of heat needed to warm the air from -20°C to 37°C. This will give you the energy expended in warming the air per breath.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is crucial for calculating the heat needed to warm air from -20°C to 37°C. In this problem, the specific heat of air is given as 1020 J/kg K, which helps determine the energy required for temperature change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes

Mass of Air

The mass of air is essential for calculating the total heat required to change its temperature. Given that 1.0 L of air has a mass of 1.3 * 10^-3 kg, we can find the mass of 0.50 L of air by multiplying this value by 0.50. This mass, combined with the specific heat capacity, allows us to compute the heat needed for warming the air.
Recommended video:
Guided course
20:32
Mass Spectrometers

Temperature Change

Temperature change is the difference between the initial and final temperatures of the air. In this scenario, the air is warmed from -20°C to 37°C, resulting in a temperature change of 57°C. This change is used in conjunction with the specific heat capacity and mass of air to calculate the total heat required using the formula Q = mcΔT.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A nail driven into a board increases in temperature. If we assume that 60% of the kinetic energy delivered by a 1.80 kg hammer with a speed of 7.80 m/s is transformed into heat that flows into the nail and does not flow out, what is the temperature increase of an 8.00 g aluminum nail after it is struck ten times?

2316
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Steel train rails are laid in 12.0-m-long segments placed end to end. The rails are laid on a winter day when their temperature is -9.0°C. How much space must be left between adjacent rails if they are just to touch on a summer day when their temperature is 33.0°C?

1804
views
Textbook Question

While painting the top of an antenna 225 m in height, a worker accidentally lets a 1.00-L water bottle fall from his lunchbox. The bottle lands in some bushes at ground level and does not break. If a quantity of heat equal to the magnitude of the change in mechanical energy of the water goes into the water, what is its increase in temperature?

2092
views
Textbook Question

A brass rod is 185 cm long and 1.60 cm in diameter. What force must be applied to each end of the rod to prevent it from contracting when it is cooled from 120.0°C to 10.0°C?

2095
views
Textbook Question

In an effort to stay awake for an all-night study session, a student makes a cup of coffee by first placing a 200-W electric immersion heater in 0.320 kg of water. How much time is required? Assume that all of the heater's power goes into heating the water.

1656
views
Textbook Question

You have 750 g of water at 10.0°C in a large insulated beaker. How much boiling water at 100.0°C must you add to this beaker so that the final temperature of the mixture will be 75°C?

2568
views