In very cold weather a significant mechanism for heat loss by the human body is energy expended in warming the air taken into the lungs with each breath. On a cold winter day when the temperature is -20°C, what amount of heat is needed to warm to body temperature (37°C) the 0.50 L of air exchanged with each breath? Assume that the specific heat of air is 1020 J/kg K and that 1.0 L of air has mass 1.3 × 10-3 kg.