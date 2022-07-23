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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 21a
Chapter 17, Problem 21a

Steel train rails are laid in 12.0-m-long segments placed end to end. The rails are laid on a winter day when their temperature is -9.0°C. How much space must be left between adjacent rails if they are just to touch on a summer day when their temperature is 33.0°C?

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First, identify the concept involved: thermal expansion. When materials are heated, they expand. The amount of expansion can be calculated using the formula for linear expansion: ΔL = LαΔT, where ΔL is the change in length, L is the original length, α is the coefficient of linear expansion, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Determine the change in temperature ΔT by subtracting the initial temperature from the final temperature: ΔT = 33.0°C - (-9.0°C). This will give you the temperature increase that the rails experience from winter to summer.
Find the coefficient of linear expansion α for steel. This is a known value and can be found in physics reference materials. For steel, α is typically around 12 imes 10^{-6} \(\text{°C}\)^{-1}.
Calculate the change in length ΔL using the formula: ΔL = 12.0 \(\text{ m}\) imes 12 imes 10^{-6} \(\text{°C}\)^{-1} imes \(\text{ΔT}\). Substitute the values for L, α, and ΔT into the equation.
The result from the calculation will give you the amount of space that must be left between adjacent rails to accommodate the expansion and ensure they just touch on a summer day.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermal Expansion

Thermal expansion refers to the tendency of matter to change in shape, area, and volume in response to a change in temperature. For solids like steel, this expansion is linear and can be calculated using the formula ΔL = αLΔT, where ΔL is the change in length, α is the coefficient of linear expansion, L is the original length, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
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Coefficient of Linear Expansion

The coefficient of linear expansion (α) is a material-specific constant that quantifies how much a material expands per degree change in temperature. For steel, this value is typically around 11 x 10^-6 /°C. This coefficient is crucial for calculating the change in length of the steel rails as the temperature varies from winter to summer.
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Temperature Change Calculation

Temperature change calculation involves determining the difference between the initial and final temperatures. In this scenario, the temperature changes from -9.0°C in winter to 33.0°C in summer, resulting in a ΔT of 42.0°C. This change is used in the thermal expansion formula to calculate how much the steel rails will expand.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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