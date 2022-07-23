Two protons, starting several meters apart, are aimed directly at each other with speeds of m/s, measured relative to the earth. Find the maximum electric force that these protons will exert on each other.
A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of μC, is held in a stationary position by insulating supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of μC and mass g, is projected toward . When the two spheres are m apart, , is moving toward with speed m/s (Fig. E). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. What is the speed of when the spheres are m apart?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Conservation of Energy
Electric Potential Energy
Two protons are released from rest when they are nm apart. What is the maximum acceleration they will achieve and when does this acceleration occur?
A small particle has charge C and mass kg. It moves from point , where the electric potential is V, to point , where the electric potential is V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed m/s at point . What is its speed at point ? Is it moving faster or slower at than at ? Explain.
How much work would it take to push two protons very slowly from a separation of m (a typical atomic distance) to m (a typical nuclear distance)? If the protons are both released from rest at the closer distance in part (a), how fast are they moving when they reach their original separation?
A point charge C is held stationary at the origin. A second point charge C moves from the point m, to the point m, m. How much work is done by the electric force on ?