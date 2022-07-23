A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of q 1 = − 2.80 q_1 = -2.80 μC, is held in a stationary position by insulat­ing supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of q 2 = − 7.80 q_2 = -7.80 μC and mass 1.50 1.50 g, is projected toward q 1 q_1 . When the two spheres are 0.800 0.800 m apart, q 2 q_2 , is moving toward q 1 q_1 with speed 22.0 22.0 m/s (Fig. E 23.5 23.5 ). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. What is the speed of q 2 q_2 when the spheres are 0.400 0.400 m apart?