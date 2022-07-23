A small particle has charge − 5.00 -5.00 μ μ C and mass 2.00 × 10 − 4 2.00\(\times\)10^{-4} kg. It moves from point A A , where the electric potential is V A = + 200 V_A = +200 V, to point B B , where the electric potential is V B = + 800 V_B = +800 V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed 5.00 5.00 m/s at point A A . What is its speed at point B B ? Is it moving faster or slower at B B than at A A ? Explain.