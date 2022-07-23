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Ch 23: Electric Potential
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 23: Electric PotentialProblem 13
Chapter 23, Problem 13

A small particle has charge 5.00-5.00 μμC and mass 2.00×1042.00\(\times\)10^{-4} kg. It moves from point AA, where the electric potential is VA=+200V_A = +200 V, to point BB, where the electric potential is VB=+800V_B = +800 V. The electric force is the only force acting on the particle. The particle has speed 5.005.00 m/s at point AA. What is its speed at point BB? Is it moving faster or slower at BB than at AA? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that the problem involves the conservation of energy, specifically the conservation of mechanical energy, which includes kinetic and electric potential energy.
Calculate the initial kinetic energy at point A using the formula: KA=12mv2, where m is the mass and v is the speed at point A.
Calculate the initial electric potential energy at point A using the formula: UA=qVA, where q is the charge and VA is the electric potential at point A.
Apply the conservation of energy principle: the total mechanical energy at point A is equal to the total mechanical energy at point B. Therefore, KA+UA=KB+UB, where KB and UB are the kinetic and potential energies at point B.
Solve for the speed at point B using the rearranged equation: KB=KA+UA-UB, and then use KB=12mv2 to find the speed v at point B. Compare the speeds at points A and B to determine if the particle is moving faster or slower at point B.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Energy

Electric potential energy is the energy a charged particle possesses due to its position in an electric field. It is calculated using the formula U = qV, where q is the charge and V is the electric potential. As the particle moves from point A to point B, the change in electric potential energy will affect its kinetic energy and thus its speed.
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Conservation of Energy

The conservation of energy principle states that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant. In this scenario, the particle's initial kinetic energy and electric potential energy at point A will equal its final kinetic energy and electric potential energy at point B, allowing us to solve for the particle's speed at point B.
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Kinetic Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, given by the formula KE = 0.5mv^2, where m is mass and v is velocity. As the particle moves from point A to point B, changes in electric potential energy will result in changes in kinetic energy, affecting the particle's speed. By comparing kinetic energies at both points, we can determine if the particle is moving faster or slower.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two protons, starting several meters apart, are aimed directly at each other with speeds of 2.00×1052.00\(\times\)10^5 m/s, measured relative to the earth. Find the maximum electric force that these protons will exert on each other.

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Textbook Question

A particle with charge +4.20+4.20 nC is in a uniform electric field EE directed to the left. The charge is released from rest and moves to the left; after it has moved 6.006.00 cm, its kinetic energy is +2.20x106+2.20x10^{-6} J. What is the work done by the electric force?

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Textbook Question

Two stationary point charges +3.00+3.00 nC and +2.00+2.00 nC are separated by a distance of 50.050.0 cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is 10.010.0 cm from the +3.00+3.00-nC charge?

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Textbook Question

Two protons are released from rest when they are 0.7500.750 nm apart. What is the maximum acceleration they will achieve and when does this acceleration occur?

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Textbook Question

A small metal sphere, carrying a net charge of q1=2.80q_1 = -2.80 μC, is held in a stationary position by insulat­ing supports. A second small metal sphere, with a net charge of q2=7.80q_2 = -7.80 μC and mass 1.501.50 g, is projected toward q1q_1. When the two spheres are 0.8000.800 m apart, q2q_2, is moving toward q1q_1 with speed 22.022.0 m/s (Fig. E23.523.5). Assume that the two spheres can be treated as point charges. You can ignore the force of gravity. What is the speed of q2q_2 when the spheres are 0.4000.400 m apart?

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Textbook Question

Point charges q1=+2.00q_1 = +2.00 μμC and q2=2.00q_2 = -2.00 μμC are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is 3.003.00 cm. Point aa is at the center of the square, and point bb is at the empty corner closest to q2q_2q2q_2. Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to q1q_1 and q2q_2?

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