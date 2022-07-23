A very long insulating cylinder of charge of radius cm carries a uniform linear density of nC/m. If you put one probe of a voltmeter at the surface, how far from the surface must the other probe be placed so that the voltmeter reads V?
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density C/m. A proton (mass kg, charge C) is cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at m/s. How close does the proton get to the line of charge?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field of a Line Charge
Kinetic and Potential Energy in Electric Fields
Conservation of Energy
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. If the surface charge density for each plate has magnitude nC/m2, what is the magnitude of in the region between the plates?
A thin spherical shell with radius cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) ; (ii) cm; (iii) cm?
An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge density C/m. A proton (mass kg, charge C) is cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at m/s. Calculate the proton's initial kinetic energy.
Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying opposite charges of equal magnitude are separated by cm. What is the potential difference between the two plates?
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) Is the electric field directed toward or away from the point charge?