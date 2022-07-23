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Ch 23: Electric Potential
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 23: Electric PotentialProblem 36b
Chapter 23, Problem 36b

Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying op­posite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.202.20 cm. What is the potential difference between the two plates?

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1
Understand that the potential difference between two parallel plates is related to the electric field and the distance between the plates. The formula to use is: V = E × d, where V is the potential difference, E is the electric field, and d is the distance between the plates.
Recall that for parallel plates, the electric field E is uniform and can be calculated using the formula: E = σε, where σ is the surface charge density and ε is the permittivity of free space.
Determine the surface charge density σ if not given, using the relationship between charge Q and area A: σ = QA.
Substitute the value of E into the potential difference formula: V = σε × d.
Convert the distance from centimeters to meters by dividing by 100, since SI units are required for calculations: d = 2.20 × 10-2 m. Use this value in the formula to find the potential difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field Between Parallel Plates

The electric field between two parallel plates is uniform and can be calculated using the formula E = σ/ε₀, where σ is the surface charge density and ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This uniform field is crucial for determining the potential difference between the plates.
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Parallel Plate Capacitors

Potential Difference

The potential difference (voltage) between two points in an electric field is the work done to move a unit charge between those points. For parallel plates, it is calculated using V = Ed, where E is the electric field strength and d is the separation distance between the plates.
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Potential Difference Between Two Charges

Capacitor Basics

A capacitor consists of two conductive plates separated by an insulator, storing energy in the electric field between the plates. Understanding capacitors helps in analyzing the relationship between charge, voltage, and electric field, which is essential for solving problems involving parallel plates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A very long insulating cylinder of charge of radius 2.502.50 cm carries a uniform linear density of 15.015.0 nC/m. If you put one probe of a voltmeter at the surface, how far from the surface must the other probe be placed so that the voltmeter reads 175175 V?

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Textbook Question

How much excess charge must be placed on a copper sphere 25.025.0 cm in diameter so that the potential of its center, rela­tive to infinity, is 3.753.75 kV? What is the potential of the sphere's surface relative to infinity?

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Textbook Question

Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying op­posite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.202.20 cm. If the surface charge density for each plate has magnitude 47.047.0 nC/m2, what is the magnitude of EE in the region between the plates?

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Textbook Question

Certain sharks can detect an electric field as weak as 1.01.0 μμV/m. To grasp how weak this field is, if you wanted to produce it between two parallel metal plates by connecting an ordinary 1.51.5­V AA battery across these plates, how far apart would the plates have to be?

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Textbook Question

Two large, parallel conducting plates carrying op­posite charges of equal magnitude are separated by 2.202.20 cm. The surface charge density for each plate has magnitude 47.047.0 nC/m^2. If the separation between the plates is doubled while the surface charge density is kept constant at the given value, what happens to the magnitude of the electric field and to the po­tential difference?

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Textbook Question

An infinitely long line of charge has linear charge den­sity 5.00×10125.00\(\times\)10^{-12} C/m. A proton (mass 1.67×10271.67\(\times\)10^{-27} kg, charge +1.60×1019+1.60\(\times\)10^{-19} C) is 18.018.0 cm from the line and moving directly toward the line at 3.50×1033.50\(\times\)10^3 m/s. How close does the proton get to the line of charge?

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