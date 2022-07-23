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Ch 23: Electric Potential
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 23: Electric PotentialProblem 19a
Chapter 23, Problem 19a

Two point charges q1=+2.40q_1 = +2.40 nC and q2=6.50q_2 = -6.50 nC are 0.1000.100 m apart. Point AA is midway between them; point BB is 0.0800.080 m from q1q_1 and 0.0600.060 m from q2q_2 (Fig. E23.1923.19). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point AA.
Diagram showing two point charges, q1 and q2, with points A and B marked for electric potential calculations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges and their positions: q_1 = +2.40 nC and q_2 = -6.50 nC. Point A is midway between them, so the distance from each charge to point A is 0.050 m.
Recall the formula for electric potential V due to a point charge: V = (k * q) / r, where k is Coulomb's constant (8.99 x 10^9 N m^2/C^2), q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge to the point of interest.
Calculate the potential at point A due to q_1: V_1 = (k * q_1) / 0.050 m. Substitute the values for k and q_1 into the formula.
Calculate the potential at point A due to q_2: V_2 = (k * q_2) / 0.050 m. Substitute the values for k and q_2 into the formula.
Find the total electric potential at point A by summing the potentials due to both charges: V_A = V_1 + V_2. This will give you the potential at point A.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential

Electric potential, measured in volts, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It indicates how much work would be done to move a charge from a reference point (usually infinity) to that point. The potential due to a point charge is given by the formula V = k * q / r, where k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge.
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Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the total electric potential at a point due to multiple charges is the algebraic sum of the potentials due to each charge individually. This means that when calculating the potential at a point, one can consider the contributions from each charge separately and then add them together, taking into account their signs (positive or negative).
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Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges. It states that the electric force (F) between two charges is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges (q1 and q2) and inversely proportional to the square of the distance (r) between them. This law is fundamental in understanding how charges interact and is essential for calculating electric fields and potentials.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two stationary point charges +3.00+3.00 nC and +2.00+2.00 nC are separated by a distance of 50.050.0 cm. An electron is released from rest at a point midway between the two charges and moves along the line connecting the two charges. What is the speed of the electron when it is 10.010.0 cm from the +3.00+3.00-nC charge?

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Textbook Question

Two point charges q1=+2.40q_1 = +2.40 nC and q2=6.50q_2 = -6.50 nC are 0.1000.100 m apart. Point AA is midway between them; point BB is 0.0800.080 m from q1q_1 and 0.0600.060 m from q2q_2 (Fig. E23.1923.19). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point BB.

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Textbook Question

Two point charges of equal magnitude QQ are held a distance dd apart. Consider only points on the line passing through both charges. If the two charges have the same sign, find the location of all points (if there are any) at which (i) the potential (relative to infinity) is zero (is the electric field zero at these points?), and (ii) the electric field is zero (is the potential zero at these points?).

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Textbook Question

At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are 4.984.98 V and 16.216.2 V/m, respectively. (Take V=0V = 0 at infinity.) What is the distance to the point charge?

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Textbook Question

An electron is to be accelerated from 3.00×1063.00\(\times\)10^6 m/s to 8.00×1068.00\(\times\)10^6 m/s. Through what potential difference must the electron pass to accomplish this?

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Textbook Question

Point charges q1=+2.00q_1 = +2.00 μμC and q2=2.00q_2 = -2.00 μμC are placed at adjacent corners of a square for which the length of each side is 3.003.00 cm. Point aa is at the center of the square, and point bb is at the empty corner closest to q2q_2q2q_2. Take the electric potential to be zero at a distance far from both charges. (a) What is the electric potential at point a due to q1q_1 and q2q_2?

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