Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the distance to the point charge?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Electric Field
Relationship Between Electric Field and Potential
An electron is to be accelerated from m/s to m/s. Through what potential difference must the electron pass to accomplish this?
A thin spherical shell with radius cm is concentric with a larger thin spherical shell with radius cm. Both shells are made of insulating material. The smaller shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface, and the larger shell has charge nC distributed uniformly over its surface. Take the electric potential to be zero at an infinite distance from both shells. What is the electric potential due to the two shells at the following distance from their common center: (i) ; (ii) cm; (iii) cm?
Two point charges nC and nC are m apart. Point is midway between them; point is m from and m from (Fig. E). Take the electric potential to be zero at infinity. Find the potential at point .
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) What is the magnitude of the charge?
At a certain distance from a point charge, the potential and electric-field magnitude due to that charge are V and V/m, respectively. (Take at infinity.) Is the electric field directed toward or away from the point charge?