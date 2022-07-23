A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the root-mean-square speeds. (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element.)
A flask contains a mixture of neon (Ne), krypton (Kr), and radon (Rn) gases. Compare the average kinetic energies of the three types of atoms.
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Theory of Gases
Temperature and Kinetic Energy
Mass and Velocity in Gas Particles
What is the total translational kinetic energy of the air in an empty room that has dimensions m m m if the air is treated as an ideal gas at atm?
Consider an ideal gas at °C and atm. To get some idea how close these molecules are to each other, on the average, imagine them to be uniformly spaced, with each molecule at the center of a small cube. What is the length of an edge of each cube if adjacent cubes touch but do not overlap?
We have two equal-size boxes, A and B. Each box contains gas that behaves as an ideal gas. We insert a thermometer into each box and find that the gas in box A is at °C while the gas in box B is at °C. This is all we know about the gas in the boxes. Which of the following statements must be true? Which could be true? Explain your reasoning.
(a) The pressure in A is higher than in B.
(b) There are more molecules in A than in B.
(c) A and B do not contain the same type of gas.
(d) The molecules in A have more average kinetic energy per molecule than those in B.
(e) The molecules in A are moving faster than those in B.
The atmosphere of Mars is mostly CO2 (molar mass g/mol) under a pressure of Pa, which we shall assume remains constant. In many places the temperature varies from °C in summer to °C in winter. Over the course of a Martian year, what are the ranges of the rms speeds of the CO2 molecules.
In a gas at standard conditions, what is the length of the side of a cube that contains a number of molecules equal to the population of the earth (about people)?