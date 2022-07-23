First, understand that the average speed of gas molecules can be calculated using the formula for the average speed \( v_{av} \) of molecules in a gas, which is derived from the Maxwell-Boltzmann distribution. The formula is \( v_{av} = \sqrt{\frac{8kT}{\pi m}} \), where \( k \) is the Boltzmann constant, \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, and \( m \) is the mass of a single molecule.