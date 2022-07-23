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Ch 18: Thermal Properties of Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 18: Thermal Properties of MatterProblem 37b
Chapter 18, Problem 37b

How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of 1.801.80 mol of an ideal gas by 50.050.0 K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is monatomic?

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Identify the formula for calculating the heat required to change the temperature of an ideal gas at constant volume. The formula is: Q = nCvΔT, where Q is the heat added, n is the number of moles, Cv is the molar heat capacity at constant volume, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Determine the molar heat capacity at constant volume for a monatomic ideal gas. For a monatomic gas, Cv = rac{3}{2}R, where R is the universal gas constant, approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K).
Substitute the given values into the formula. You have n = 1.80 mol, ΔT = 50.0 K, and Cv = rac{3}{2}R. The equation becomes: Q = 1.80 imes rac{3}{2} imes 8.314 imes 50.0.
Perform the multiplication step by step. First, calculate rac{3}{2} imes 8.314, then multiply the result by 1.80, and finally multiply by 50.0.
Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation. The result will be in joules (J), as the universal gas constant R is in J/(mol·K) and the temperature change is in Kelvin (K).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of an ideal gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. This law helps in understanding the behavior of gases under different conditions.
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Specific Heat Capacity at Constant Volume (Cv)

Specific heat capacity at constant volume (Cv) is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit quantity of a substance by one degree Celsius while keeping the volume constant. For a monatomic ideal gas, Cv is given by (3/2)R, where R is the ideal gas constant. This concept is crucial for calculating the heat needed to change the temperature of a gas at constant volume.
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Heat Transfer in Thermodynamics

Heat transfer in thermodynamics refers to the process of energy exchange between systems due to temperature difference. In the context of gases, the heat transferred can be calculated using the formula Q = nCvΔT, where Q is the heat added, n is the number of moles, Cv is the specific heat capacity at constant volume, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula is essential for determining the heat required to change the temperature of a gas.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of 101610^{-16} kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of 3.00×10163.00\(\times\)10^{-16} kg in air at 300300 K.

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Textbook Question

How much heat does it take to increase the temperature of 1.801.80 mol of an ideal gas by 50.050.0 K near room temperature if the gas is held at constant volume and is diatomic?

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For diatomic carbon dioxide gas (CO2, molar mass 44.044.0 g/mol) at T=300T = 300 K, calculate the most probable speed vmpv_{mp}.

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For diatomic carbon dioxide gas (CO2, molar mass 44.044.0 g/mol) at T=300T = 300 K, calculate the average speed vavv_{av}.

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Textbook Question

Compute the specific heat at constant volume of nitrogen (N2) gas, and compare it with the specific heat of liquid water. The molar mass of N2 is 28.028.0 g/mol.

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At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at 20.020.0°C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)

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