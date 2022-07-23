Smoke particles in the air typically have masses of the order of kg. The Brownian motion (rapid, irregular movement) of these particles, resulting from collisions with air molecules, can be observed with a microscope. Find the root-mean-square speed of Brownian motion for a particle with a mass of kg in air at K.
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. How many oxygen molecules traveling at this speed are necessary to produce an average pressure of atm?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Avogadro's Number
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the average translational kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule at a temperature of K?
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. Suppose an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed bounces back and forth between opposite sides of a cubical vessel m on a side. What is the average force the molecule exerts on one of the walls of the container? (Assume that the molecule's velocity is perpendicular to the two sides that it strikes.)
Oxygen (O2) has a molar mass of g/mol. What is the momentum of an oxygen molecule traveling at this speed?
Calculate the mean free path of air molecules at atm and K. (This pressure is readily attainable in the laboratory; see Exercise .) As in Example , model the air molecules as spheres of radius m.
At what temperature is the root-mean-square speed of nitrogen molecules equal to the root-mean-square speed of hydrogen molecules at °C? (Hint: Appendix D shows the molar mass (in g/mol) of each element under the chemical symbol for that element. The molar mass of H2 is twice the molar mass of hydrogen atoms, and similarly for N2.)