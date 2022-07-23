A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat?
(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
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Key Concepts
First Law of Thermodynamics
Specific Heat Capacity
Ideal Gas Law
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
During an isothermal compression of an ideal gas, J of heat must be removed from the gas to maintain constant temperature. How much work is done by the gas during the process?
An experimenter adds J of heat to mol of an ideal gas to heat it from °C to °C at constant pressure. The gas does J of work during the expansion. Calculate for the gas.
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
Heat flows into a monatomic ideal gas, and the volume increases while the pressure is kept constant. What fraction of the heat energy is used to do the expansion work of the gas?