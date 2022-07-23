Propane gas (C3H8) behaves like an ideal gas with . Determine the molar heat capacity at constant volume and the molar heat capacity at constant pressure.
An experimenter adds J of heat to mol of an ideal gas to heat it from °C to °C at constant pressure. The gas does J of work during the expansion. Calculate for the gas.
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Key Concepts
First Law of Thermodynamics
Specific Heat Capacity at Constant Pressure (Cp)
Heat Capacity Ratio (γ)
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?
(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat?
(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
Five moles of monatomic ideal gas have initial pressure Pa and initial volume m3. While undergoing an adiabatic expansion, the gas does J of work. What is the final pressure of the gas after the expansion?
The temperature of mol of an ideal gas is held constant at °C while its volume is reduced to of its initial volume. The initial pressure of the gas is atm. Does the gas exchange heat with its surroundings? If so, how much? Does the gas absorb or liberate heat?
Heat flows into a monatomic ideal gas, and the volume increases while the pressure is kept constant. What fraction of the heat energy is used to do the expansion work of the gas?