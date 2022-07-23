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Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 23b
Chapter 19, Problem 23b

An experimenter adds 970970 J of heat to 1.751.75 mol of an ideal gas to heat it from 10.010.0°C to 25.025.0°C at constant pressure. The gas does +223+223 J of work during the expansion. Calculate γ\(\gamma\) for the gas.

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First, understand that the heat added to the system (Q) is 970 J, and the work done by the gas (W) is 223 J. The change in internal energy (ΔU) can be found using the first law of thermodynamics: ΔU = Q - W.
Calculate the change in internal energy (ΔU) using the values provided: ΔU = 970 J - 223 J.
Next, recall that for an ideal gas, the change in internal energy (ΔU) is also related to the change in temperature (ΔT) and the molar heat capacity at constant volume (C_v) by the equation: ΔU = n * C_v * ΔT, where n is the number of moles.
Determine the change in temperature (ΔT) in Kelvin. Since the temperature change is from 10.0°C to 25.0°C, ΔT = 25.0°C - 10.0°C = 15.0°C. Convert this to Kelvin, noting that the change in Celsius is the same as the change in Kelvin.
Finally, use the relationship between the heat capacities at constant pressure (C_p) and constant volume (C_v) to find the heat capacity ratio (γ), where γ = C_p / C_v. Recall that C_p = C_v + R, where R is the ideal gas constant (8.314 J/mol·K). Use the calculated ΔU and ΔT to find C_v, then determine γ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system. Mathematically, it is expressed as ΔU = Q - W, where ΔU is the change in internal energy, Q is the heat added, and W is the work done by the system. This principle is crucial for understanding energy conservation in thermodynamic processes.
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Specific Heat Capacity at Constant Pressure (Cp)

Specific heat capacity at constant pressure, Cp, is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one mole of a substance by one degree Celsius at constant pressure. For an ideal gas, Cp is related to the change in enthalpy and is used to calculate the heat added during a process at constant pressure. It is essential for determining how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a gas under these conditions.
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Heat Capacity Ratio (γ)

The heat capacity ratio, γ (gamma), is the ratio of the specific heat capacity at constant pressure (Cp) to the specific heat capacity at constant volume (Cv), expressed as γ = Cp/Cv. This ratio is significant in thermodynamics as it influences the behavior of gases during adiabatic processes and is used to calculate various thermodynamic properties, such as the speed of sound in a gas and the efficiency of heat engines.
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Related Practice
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A cylinder contains 0.01000.0100 mol of helium at T=27.0T = 27.0°C. If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?

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Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.01000.0100 mol of helium at T=27.0T = 27.0°C. What accounts for the difference between your answers to parts (a) and (b)? In which case is more heat required? What becomes of the additional heat?

(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.067.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

(b) If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from 27.027.0°C to 67.067.0°C? Draw a pVpV-diagram for this process.

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Heat QQ flows into a monatomic ideal gas, and the volume increases while the pressure is kept constant. What fraction of the heat energy is used to do the expansion work of the gas?

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