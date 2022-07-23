A cylinder contains 0.0100 0.0100 0.0100 mol of helium at T = 27.0 T = 27.0 T=27.0°C. If the gas is ideal, what is the change in its internal energy in part (a)? In part (b)? How do the two answers compare? Why?

(a) How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to 67.0 67.0 67.0°C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a p V pV pV-diagram for this process.