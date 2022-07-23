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Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 31
Chapter 19, Problem 31

On a warm summer day, a large mass of air (atmospheric pressure 1.01×1051.01\(\times\)10^5 Pa) is heated by the ground to 26.026.0°C and then begins to rise through the cooler surrounding air. (This can be treated approximately as an adiabatic process; why?) Calculate the temperature of the air mass when it has risen to a level at which atmospheric pressure is only 0.850×1050.850\(\times\)10^5 Pa. Assume that air is an ideal gas, with g=1.40g = 1.40. (This rate of cooling for dry, rising air, corresponding to roughly 11 C° per 100100 m of altitude, is called the dry adiabatic lapse rate.)

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1
Recognize that the problem involves an adiabatic process, where no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. This is because the air mass rises quickly enough that there is little time for heat exchange, making it approximately adiabatic.
Use the adiabatic process equation for an ideal gas: \( P_1 V_1^\gamma = P_2 V_2^\gamma \), where \( \gamma = 1.40 \) for air. This equation relates the initial and final pressures and volumes of the gas.
Since the process is adiabatic, we can also use the relation between pressure and temperature: \( \frac{T_2}{T_1} = \left( \frac{P_2}{P_1} \right)^{\frac{\gamma - 1}{\gamma}} \). This will allow us to find the final temperature \( T_2 \).
Convert the initial temperature from Celsius to Kelvin: \( T_1 = 26.0 + 273.15 \).
Substitute the known values into the temperature-pressure relation: \( T_2 = T_1 \times \left( \frac{0.850 \times 10^5}{1.01 \times 10^5} \right)^{\frac{1.40 - 1}{1.40}} \). Calculate \( T_2 \) to find the temperature of the air mass at the new pressure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is a thermodynamic process in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. In the context of rising air, the process is considered adiabatic because the air mass expands and cools as it rises, without exchanging heat with the cooler surrounding air. This assumption simplifies calculations by focusing on changes in pressure and volume.
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Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, T is temperature, n is the number of moles, and R is the ideal gas constant. This law is crucial for understanding how the temperature of the air mass changes as it rises and the pressure decreases, assuming the air behaves as an ideal gas.
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Dry Adiabatic Lapse Rate

The dry adiabatic lapse rate is the rate at which a rising parcel of dry air cools as it expands in the atmosphere, typically about 1°C per 100 meters of altitude. This concept is essential for calculating the temperature change of the air mass as it rises, given that the process is adiabatic and the air is assumed to be dry, meaning it contains no water vapor.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cylinder contains 0.100 mol of an ideal monatomic gas. Initially the gas is at 1.00×1051.00\(\times\)10^5 Pa and occupies a volume of 2.50×1032.50\(\times\)10^{-3} m3. If the gas is allowed to expand to twice the initial volume, find the final temperature (in kelvins) and pressure of the gas if the expansion is (i) isothermal; (ii) isobaric; (iii) adiabatic.

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Textbook Question

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50×1051.50\(\times\)10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.08000.0800 m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.04000.0400 m3. What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?

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Textbook Question

The engine of a Ferrari F355 F1 sports car takes in air at 20.020.0°C and 1.001.00 atm and compresses it adiabatically to 0.09000.0900 times the original volume. The air may be treated as an ideal gas with g=1.40g = 1.40. Find the final temperature and pressure.

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Textbook Question

A player bounces a basketball on the floor, compressing it to 80.0%80.0\% of its original volume. The air (assume it is essentially N2 gas) inside the ball is originally at 20.020.0°C and 2.002.00 atm. The ball's inside diameter is 23.9 23.9 cm. What temperature does the air in the ball reach at its maximum compression? Assume the compression is adiabatic and treat the gas as ideal.

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