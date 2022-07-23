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Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem .27c
Chapter 19, Problem .27c

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50×1051.50\(\times\)10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.08000.0800 m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.04000.0400 m3. What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?

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First, understand that for an adiabatic process involving an ideal gas, the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature is given by the adiabatic condition: \( PV^\gamma = \text{constant} \), where \( \gamma \) (gamma) is the heat capacity ratio \( C_p/C_v \). For a monatomic ideal gas, \( \gamma = \frac{5}{3} \).
Next, use the adiabatic condition to relate the initial and final states of the gas. Since \( PV^\gamma = \text{constant} \), we can write: \( P_1 V_1^\gamma = P_2 V_2^\gamma \).
To find the ratio of the final temperature \( T_2 \) to the initial temperature \( T_1 \), use the relation derived from the ideal gas law: \( \frac{T_2}{T_1} = \left(\frac{V_1}{V_2}\right)^{\gamma - 1} \).
Substitute the given volumes into the equation: \( \frac{T_2}{T_1} = \left(\frac{0.0800}{0.0400}\right)^{\frac{5}{3} - 1} \).
Finally, determine whether the gas is heated or cooled. In an adiabatic compression, the work done on the gas increases its internal energy, which increases the temperature. Therefore, the gas is heated during this compression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is a thermodynamic process in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. For an ideal gas, this means that any change in internal energy is due solely to work done on or by the system. In an adiabatic compression, the gas is compressed without heat loss, leading to an increase in temperature.
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Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law is a fundamental equation that relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, T is temperature, n is the number of moles, and R is the ideal gas constant. This law helps in understanding how changes in one property affect the others in a gas system.
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Adiabatic Equation for Ideal Gases

For an adiabatic process involving an ideal gas, the relationship between pressure, volume, and temperature is given by the equation PV^γ = constant, where γ (gamma) is the heat capacity ratio (Cp/Cv). This equation can be used to find the ratio of final to initial temperatures using the relation T2/T1 = (V1/V2)^(γ-1), indicating how temperature changes with volume during adiabatic compression.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50×1051.50\(\times\)10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.08000.0800 m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.04000.0400 m3. What is the final pressure?

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Textbook Question

On a warm summer day, a large mass of air (atmospheric pressure 1.01×1051.01\(\times\)10^5 Pa) is heated by the ground to 26.026.0°C and then begins to rise through the cooler surrounding air. (This can be treated approximately as an adiabatic process; why?) Calculate the temperature of the air mass when it has risen to a level at which atmospheric pressure is only 0.850×1050.850\(\times\)10^5 Pa. Assume that air is an ideal gas, with g=1.40g = 1.40. (This rate of cooling for dry, rising air, corresponding to roughly 11 C° per 100100 m of altitude, is called the dry adiabatic lapse rate.)

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Textbook Question

The engine of a Ferrari F355 F1 sports car takes in air at 20.020.0°C and 1.001.00 atm and compresses it adiabatically to 0.09000.0900 times the original volume. The air may be treated as an ideal gas with g=1.40g = 1.40. Find the final temperature and pressure.

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Textbook Question

Five moles of monatomic ideal gas have initial pressure 2.50×1032.50\(\times\)10^3 Pa and initial volume 2.102.10 m3. While undergoing an adiabatic expansion, the gas does 14801480 J of work. What is the final pressure of the gas after the expansion?

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Textbook Question

A player bounces a basketball on the floor, compressing it to 80.0%80.0\% of its original volume. The air (assume it is essentially N2 gas) inside the ball is originally at 20.020.0°C and 2.002.00 atm. The ball's inside diameter is 23.9 23.9 cm. What temperature does the air in the ball reach at its maximum compression? Assume the compression is adiabatic and treat the gas as ideal.

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Textbook Question

The temperature of 0.1500.150 mol of an ideal gas is held constant at 77.077.0°C while its volume is reduced to 25.0%25.0\% of its initial volume. The initial pressure of the gas is 1.251.25 atm. Does the gas exchange heat with its surroundings? If so, how much? Does the gas absorb or liberate heat?

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